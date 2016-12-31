SP reinstates Akhilesh and Ram Gopal

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s biggest political family drama has now turned into a new twist; the Samajwadi Party on Saturday reinstated the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti party activities.

The decision was announced after Akhilesh met party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today at the residence. On the other hand, addressing to the supporters Shivpal Yadav said Samajwadi Party will fight unitedly against communal forces.

Notably, Mulayam Singh on Friday expelled his rebel son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years.