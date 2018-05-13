Headlines

Southwest Monsoon to hit Kerala on May 28: Skymet

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Monsoon

New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon, which brings relief to the intense heat with seasonal rain to the Indian subcontinent, will hit Kerala on 28 May, four days ahead of its normal onset date, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Saturday.

The monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 20 May and is expected to advance further to Sri Lanka and over East Central Bay of Bengal on 24 May, it said.

“The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on 28 May,” the Skymet said.

The normal date for onset of the monsoon in Kerala is 1 June. This year, the Skymet and India Meteorological Department have predicted a normal monsoon.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Anita Das Anita Das
8.3K
Headlines

Veteran Odia film actress Anita Das no more
Kalinga studio Kalinga studio
1.1K
Editorial

‘Where were these people – Is politics necessary for everything?’
Isha Ambani Isha Ambani
597
Latest News Update

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to wed Piramal Group scion Anand in December
To Top