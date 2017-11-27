Entertainment

South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wins Miss Universe 2017

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Cape Town: South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe 2017 on Sunday.

Laura Gonzalez of Colombia was the first runner-up, with Davina Bennett of Jamaica the second runner-up.

This is the 66th edition of the world-renown beauty pageant, where India was represented by Miss Diva Shraddha Shashidhar, who didn’t make it to the list of top 15 finalists.

Nel-Peters, a 22-year-old business management graduate, beat out 91 other candidates during the finals held in Las Vegas. South Africa last won Miss Universe in 1978.

Last year, Iris Mittenaere from France was crowned when the pageant took place in the Philippines.

