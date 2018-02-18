Latest News Update

South Africa captain Duminy decides to bowl against India in first T20

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
first Twenty20

Johannesburg: South Africa skipper JP Duminy won the toss and invited India to bat in the first Twenty20 International at Wanderers, here today.

India have brought back Suresh Raina but were forced to leave out Kuldeep Yadav, who injured his thumb in the sixth ODI.

The hosts will miss out the services of AB de Villiers, who hurt his knee in the last One-day International.

The hosts have handed debuts to Heinrich Klaasen and Junior Dala.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Jean-Paul Duminy (C), JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Maoist Maoist
962
Headlines

Maoists kill civil contractor in Kalahandi
sex racket sex racket
921
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Angul, two held
illicit affair illicit affair
819
Headlines

Police ASI beaten up badly for illicit affair with married woman in Mayurbhanj
To Top