Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced Odisha Administrative Examination (OAS) 2015 results on Thursday with Sourav Das topping the exams for recruitment into top administrative cadre in state.

A release by the board said, as many as 670 candidates have cleared the final round of the examination.

The results of the mains exams were declared on December 1 while thereafter the final round – viva voce and PIs was conducted on December 8. As many as 1309 candidates out of 1341 shortlisted had appeared the viva voce round.

According to reports at least 8,067 candidates had appeared for the mains examination held earlier February this year.