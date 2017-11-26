Latest News Update

Soumya Swaminathan to take charge as WHO Deputy DG in December

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Soumya Swaminathan

New Delhi: Soumya Swaminathan, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief, a globally recognised researcher on tuberculosis and HIV is set to assume the charge of deputy director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva on December.

Her appointment as the Deputy Director-General for Programmes (DDP), announced early last month by the World Health Organisation, elevates India’s stature globally. It is the second-highest position in the WHO.

Swaminathan, a pediatrician by training, is a daughter of agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan who is hailed as the father of the ‘Green Revolution’.

As she moves from her current position of the director- general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to a global health arena, Swaminathan hopes that her stint at the WHO will be a good learning experience which she can later use in India.

Swaminathan is also the secretary of the Department of Health Research under the Health Ministry.

From 2009 to 2011, she also served as Coordinator of the UNICEF/UNDP/World Bank/WHO Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases (TDR) in Geneva, according to WHO.

