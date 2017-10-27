PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Sophia, the world’s 1st robot citizen

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia has become the first country to give a robot citizenship. The move is an attempt to promote Saudi Arabia as a place to develop artificial intelligence – and, presumably, allow it to become a full citizen. But many pointed out that those same rights aren’t afforded to many humans in the country.

The robot, named Sophia, was confirmed as a Saudi citizen during an event in Riyadh, said an official Saudi press release.

The robot then thanked the country and the event. “Thank you to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I am very honoured and proud of this unique distinction,” Sophia told the panel. “It is historic to be the first robot in the world to be recognised with citizenship.”

