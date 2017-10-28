PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Soon, punishment for sharing consumers’ private data

New Delhi: Sharing any detail of consumers for commercial purpose by companies will be treated as unfair trade practice, which will attract punishment under the consumer protection law.

The government has proposed this in the Consumer Protection Bill amid increasing reports that e-commerce companies might be selling this data for commercial gain.

The need to protect private data of consumers was flagged by the secretary general of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi on Thursday at an event chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Sources, the consumer affairs ministry said adequate provisions will be made to address this concern while framing rules after the bill is passed in Parliament. People will have the right to take such unfair trade practice to consumer courts and even the proposed Central Consumer Protection Authority will be empowered to take action.

Earlier consumer rights activists and even members of country’s apex consumer dispute redressal commission (NCDRC) had raised the issue of protecting consumers’ privacy.

