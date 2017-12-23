Headlines

Soon, India may get its first runway on ‘sea bridge’

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sea bridge

New Delhi: India is all set to get its first runway on a “sea bridge”. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has got green nod to extend Lakshadweep’s Agatti Airport by building an RCC platform on the beach and shallow sea, according to sources.

The runway will be extended on this platform and the longer airstrip will allow bigger ATRs to operate on the island. The nod for this came after AAI was asked to drop its earlier plan of linking two adjacent islands for the purpose of extending the runway.

The entire project is likely to cost about Rs 1,500 crore. Once completed, the runway will be long enough for ATR-72 to operate, sources said.

The newly improved airport will help in bringing the fares to an affordable level. Agatti could be India’s first runway-on-sea bridge. The same plan was considered for Juhu airport in Mumbai and Kullu but, could not be initiated as it wasn’t found suitable.

