Soon, Govt to announce policy on methanol in petrol

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The government will be soon announcing a policy which calls for 15 per cent blending of methanol in petrol to make it cheaper and also reduce pollution, said Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari.

At an event, he said methanol gets made from coal and costs only Rs 22 per litre as against the prevailing price of about Rs 80 per litre for petrol and added that China is making the coal by-product for Rs 17 per litre itself.

Gadkari said Swedish auto major Volvo has got a special engine to the financial capital which runs on methanol and using the locally available methanol.

