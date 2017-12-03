Latest News Update

Soon, consumers may get to choose new power supplier

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
power supplier

New Delhi: Now, consumers will be able to change their power suppliers just like telecom services, after proposed amendment to the existing Electricity Act is approved, Union minister R K Singh said.

The power ministry will push Electricity Amendment Bill in the forthcoming Budget session, which provides for segregating the distribution network business and the electricity supply business.

The separation will pave the way for introducing a new system where consumers will have option to choose from multiple electricity service providers in their areas, similar to that of telecom services.

The bill will also provide for making tariff policy mandatory to keep cross subsidy below 20 per cent. It means that difference between highest and lowest tariff rates should not be more than 20 per cent.

The minister said that it will help to make industrial tariff reasonable which is unsustainable at present.

The bill would also provide direct benefit transfer of subsidy to farmers to improve efficiency in power consumption.

It also seeks service obligation in part DISCOMs to ensure reliable power supply service by March 2019.

The minister was of the view that per capita consumption in the country will also increase in future. It is 1,075 units in India as against 5,000-6,000 units in Europe and around 1,1000 units in the US.

In order to deal with this issue, the government is promoting pre-paid and smart meters.

The minister further said that the power ministry has asked the states to reduce their AT&C losses below 15 per cent by 2019.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Odia actress Odia actress
2.0K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
Maharashtra Maharashtra
1.2K
Latest News Update

Doctors remove 72 coins from man’s stomach in Maharashtra

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top