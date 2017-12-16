Latest News Update

Sonia Gandhi will contest from Raebareli in 2019 general election, not me: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Ending all rumours around her political debut with 2019 general elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said that Sonia Gandhi will contest from Raebareli and not her.

“There is no question of me contesting (the 2019 polls)…my mother will contest from there (Raebareli),” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said after Rahul Gandhi assumed charge as Congress president at an event at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

There is a speculation in the media over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assuming an active role in politics since Sonia Gandhi indicated her “retirement” on Friday.

The Congress had, however, clarified that Sonia Gandhi was only retiring as the Congress president and not from active politics.

She also appreciated her mother, calling her the “bravest” woman for overcoming huge difficulties during her record 19-year tenure as the Congress chief.

Rahul Gandhi officially took over as chief of the Congress party on Saturday, from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

