Sonia Gandhi unveils Karunanidhi statue in Chennai

Chennai: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unveiled a statue of the late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi in Chennai.

DMK chief MK Stalin and a host of opposition leaders were present on the occasion.

Political analysts dub the event as an anti-BJP alliance in yet another show of unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The Congress President Rahul Gandhi was also present at the DMK event.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu who played a pivotal role in bringing various regional leaders from the opposition together also graced the occasion.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Puducherry CM V Narayanswamy are among the heavyweights who graced the event.

The south Indian mega star Rajinikanth who has joined politics but yet to float a party was also present on the occasion.