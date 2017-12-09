Latest News Update

Sonia Gandhi turns 71, PM Modi wishes Congress president on her birthday

Pragativadi News Service
Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Extending his wishes to Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “I pray for her long life and good health.”

The BJP and Congress are locked in a high stakes battle in Gujarat as polling began in the first phase on Saturday. Sonia Gandhi, who has been facing health issues, has not campaigned till now in the Gujarat Assembly polls. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is soon to succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi as president.

