Sonia Gandhi seeks Mamata’s support ahead of Presidential poll

New Delhi: While undergoing treatment for food poisoning, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday rang West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convening a meeting on Monday in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi, who is 70, is shouldering the opposition’s mission to put up a candidate for Presidential poll in the country. Mrs Gandhi has already met with heavyweights like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP.

On the other hand, her son Rahul Gandhi has conferred with the Left’s Sitaram Yechury and Akhilesh Yadav, however Banerjee’s support will be solicited by the Congress president on Monday.

Mrs Gandhi returned from the United States in April where she underwent a medical check-up for an illness that is several years old, but whose details have not been disclosed by either her party or family. She did not campaign for the election in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year, leaving it to her son and daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to run party strategy.