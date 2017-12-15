Sonia Gandhi hints to retire from politics

New Delhi: A day before son Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, who has led the party for nearly 20 years hinted that she’s close to retiring from politics.

“My role is now to retire,” said Sonia.

However, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala posted on Twitter saying Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. “Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light.

Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos. Smt. Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 15, 2017

The Congress on Monday named Rahul Gandhi its new president. The 47-year-old leader will take over the reins of the party from his mother and current president, Sonia Gandhi, who has held the position for 19 years.