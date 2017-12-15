Headlines

Sonia Gandhi hints to retire from politics

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: A day before son Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, who has led the party for nearly 20 years hinted that she’s close to retiring from politics.

“My role is now to retire,” said Sonia.

However, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala posted on Twitter saying Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. “Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light.

The Congress on Monday named Rahul Gandhi its new president. The 47-year-old leader will take over the reins of the party from his mother and current president, Sonia Gandhi, who has held the position for 19 years.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
919
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
863
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top