Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital for upset stomach

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Gangaram hospital on Friday evening. The report added that the senior Congress leader is currently under observation.

Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi was admitted because of an upset stomach. “Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been found to be suffering from upset stomach. She has been admitted for observation,” the statement from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital read.

Meanwhile, reports confirmed that Sonia Gandhi was in Shimla when her illness was detected. She was immediately brought back to Delhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

Earlier in May, the Congress vice-president was admitted to the same hospital for food poisoning. “Sonia Gandhi was admitted on 7th May due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon,” the hospital had then said in a statement.

The party president hasn’t been for a while and was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on November 29 last year because of viral. Before that, the 69-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on August 3 after she fell ill during a road show in Varanasi. She was discharged on August 14 and doctors treating her at the hospital had then said she had recovered from her illness and injury to the left shoulder was stable.