Sonata watch with safety alert launched

Bhubaneswar: World of Titan, the watch retailer from India’s leading watchmaker, Titan Company Limited, inaugurated its revamped store in Bhubaneswar at Ashok Nagar on Friday. The revamped store, one of the 1 2 World of Titan Store to open in Odisha, is now ready to provide its customers an enhanced retail experience.

They also announced the launch of Sonata Act, a watch exclusively for ladies. It comes with safety alert features and the price ranges from Rs 2799 – 3250.

Bipul Dasgupta, Regional Business Manager East, Titan Company Limited, inaugurated the World of Titan store.

Speaking at the launch of the revamped World of Titan store, Dasgupta said, “We are proud to launch an enhanced retail format that is designed not only to showcase our products in the best way, but to also offer our customers a wholesome shopping experience”.

The retailer announced their exciting offer for customers, wherein they can avail up to 40% off on purchases from the store.