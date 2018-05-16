Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wows at the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival 2018

New Delhi: After Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachan’s stunning appearances at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, all eyes were on Sonam Kapoor, who has been a regular at the festival.

Sonam has once again floored everyone with her look at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. The fashionista chose to wear a blue denim from Bhane, a clothing brand owned by husband Anand. The classic blue-jeans and white shirt look of the actor reminded us of Deepika Padukone and Mahira Khan who also opted for the combo at the French Riveria this year.

Her look for the day was shared by husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor on social media. In the photos posted by Rhea, Sonam is captured with her bright smile and it is her minimalist look which has won over the hearts of many.