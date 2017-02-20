State at Large

Son carries father’s body in trolley

Pragativadi News Service
Son carries father’s body in trolley

Bhadrak: Being rejected by police and 108 ambulance a son had to carry the body of his dead father on a cycle-trolley to a hospital at Nathasahi village in Utarbahini under Purunabazar police station of Bhadrak district on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Bhajahari Nath( aged 65 years)  had consumed poison for some reason and had died two kilometres away from his home. Police had reached the spot and instructed Bhajahari’s son Laxmidhar to take the body to hospital.

As per Laxmidhar’s statement he did not have any money to arrange a means of transport so he called for 108 ambulances, but as the ambulance did not turn up he had to take his father’s body on a cycle-trolley to the hospital. On the other hand authorities were silent on the incident.

 

