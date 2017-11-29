Somnath temple visit: Rahul Gandhi listed as non-Hindu visitor

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday landed in another controversy as he visited the Somnath temple in the Saurashtra area of poll-bound Gujarat.

As per the norm of the temple, every non-Hindu person visiting the Somnath temple needs to make a register entry and seek permission from the temple authorities before entering the sacred place.

When Rahul Gandhi visited the temple on Wednesday, a register entry was made in his name as he went inside the temple. This development has sparked speculations over the Gandhi scion being a non-Hindu.

The entry in the register was reportedly made by Rahul Gandhi’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi. He had also mentioned the name of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who went to the temple along with the Gandhi scion.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kicked off a two-day campaign tour in Gujarat with a visit to the Somnath temple. He is also slated to visit Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts where he will interact with people and hold public meetings.

This is his sixth visit to the state since the Assembly elections dates were announced on October 24.

The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on 9 and 14 December, while counting of votes is scheduled for 18 December.