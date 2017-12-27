There was something in shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife: Pakistan

New Delhi: Rejecting India’s contentions that Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family was harassed, Pakistan claimed that his wife’s shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was “something” in it.

Pakistani officials have admitted not to returning Jadhav’s wife’s shoes after she met the jailed Indian national on Monday. The Foreign Office also said the shoe is being examined to determine the nature of what was apparently inside.

This follows, the MEA hitting out hard at Pakistan yesterday for creating an “intimidating” atmosphere during the visit of Kulbhushan’s wife and mother, Avanti, to Islamabad earlier this week.

India today accused Pakistan of violating mutual understandings on Jadhav’s meeting with his family, and said the Indian national appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction.

India also accused Pakistan of disregarding cultural and religious sensibilities of family members under the pretext of security.