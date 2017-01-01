PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Somdev Devvarman retires from pro tennis

New Delhi: India’s illustrious tennis star Somdev Devvarman shocked the tennis fraternity on Sunday by announcing his sudden retirement from professional tennis.

What was once a promising career, now ended with such an abruptness which would disappoint his fans. Declaring his end of career he wrote “Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings,” on his twitter page.

The 31 year old’s career was hampered by recurrent shoulder injury making his way to the ascension, a big task.

Even though he managed to come back strongly but for reasons unknown he has never been fully well into the game for quite some time now.

Somdev had won singles and doubles at 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China made it to two ATP tour finals. He has also been conferred with the Arjuna Award.

Earlier on December 24 the omission of Somdev’s name from the Chennai open had triggered speculation about the uncertainty of his return to professional tennis. Sources from the sports management body said that his name is being considered for the Davis Cup coaching role.

