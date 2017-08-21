Solution of Doklam standoff very soon: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: A solution to the ongoing standoff between India-China at Doklam would be found soon, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh today.

He was speaking at a function of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) here.

“There will be a solution soon and I am sure China will make a positive move,” he said.

The home minister said he wanted to convey a message to all neighbouring countries that India wanted peace.

However, Singh made it clear that Indian security forces were capable of defending the country’s territories.

“Our security forces have all the power to protect Indian borders,” he said.

The ITBP guards the 4,057 km long Sino-Indian border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.