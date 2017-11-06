SOG jawan critical during exchange of fire with Maoists in Bolangir

Bolangir: A Special Operation Group (SOG) jawan was critically injured during an exchange of fire between security personnel and Maoists in Turekela-Mahakhanda forests in Bolangir district last night.

The injured jawan has been identified as Chandrabhanu Bhoi.

The gun battle erupted in the Mahakhand Forests located in the vicinity of Kantabanji area. While a team of SOG jawans were on their way back from combing operation, a group of Maoists ambushed the jawans with automatic rifles and other sophisticated weapons. The jawans retaliated, but Chandrabhanu sustained a bullet injury on his stomach during the firing. Later, the ultras escaped from the spot.

The injured jawan was rushed to Bolangir District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition and airlifted to Vishakhapatnam later in the day.

Meanwhile, Bolangir Collector Ashish Thakre and I.G. of Police Northern Region Sushant Nath arrived the area to take stock of the situation.