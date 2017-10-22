Social media to help ensure security at airports

New Delhi: Social media trends and data analytics will be used for the first time in ensuring and monitoring the security of the country’s most vital assets such as airports and nuclear and aerospace installations.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the national agency tasked to secure these important assets, has created a maiden ‘media lab’ and social media monitoring control room – the Pattern Research For Institutional Social Media (PRISM) analytics – at its base in Arakkonam near Chennai.
A special team of CISF agents has been trained in the job of tracking social media trends; news, reports and indicators across various platforms collate them and dish them out as vital pieces of “actionable intelligence” to its various airports and other vital units.
Platforms like Twitter, FaceBook, YouTube and Flickr will be used by the paramilitary force to check any suspicious and sabotage-like activity against the assets it guards.
The platform, developed by the IIT Delhi, is used by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Mumbai police to keep a check on security issues.
The 1.80 lakh personnel-strong CISF is tasked to secure 59 airports and other vital installations under the command of the Union home ministry.