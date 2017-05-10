Social change makers in BTCD area come as messiah for ODF initiative

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Tamanna Bhatia and Ollywood stars Archita, Sabyasachi and sand art exponent Sudarshan Patnaik may be big names who have made marks during the Swachh Bharat Mission drive, but here in the Temple City, we have lesser known social change makers, who have done great work towards keeping the urban localities cleaner.

Under the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) area of the Smart City Project, slums are targeted to be made open defecation free (ODF) as part of a major initiative by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL).

During the process of the campaign for making the area ODF citizen groups and individuals have contributed a lot by motivating people and fellow slum dwellers to make the cleanliness dream possible and to make Bhubaneswar free from open defecation.

However, to make the people understand the seriousness of the topic and make a sustainable monitoring process, Nigrani Committees (surveillance squads) and Banar Sena (children’s teams) are on job to make people aware and also pursue the slum residents not to defecate in the open and ensure hygiene.

Both the groups have become successful in motivating people of several slums in BTCD area to stop OD activities. The groups are after the slum dwellers monitoring their activities both during morning and evening and at times stopping them when the volunteers find the people on their way to pollute their surroundings.

Apart from these group-based activities, individuals on their personal capacities are also contributing towards the cleanliness cause and inspiring people to have toilets of their own.