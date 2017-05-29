Social activist Linkan Subudhi seeks police help after finding her pics on porn site

Bhubaneswar: Braveheart social activist and founder of Seva Prayas Foundation Linkan Subudhi has lodged a complaint after her photographs found posted on a porn website on Monday.

Linkan, who is admired for her fight against child marriage and other social issues, registered a complaint with the Chandrasekhar police after finding her pictures displayed on a porn site.

Notably, Linkan was brutally attacked for trying to rescue a minor girl from forcible marriage at Noida in 2013. The 15-year-old girl’s groom-to-be and her mother allegedly stabbed Linkan and hammered her with bricks, causing her serious head injuries. Nearly 25 stitches were sutured on Subudhi’s head.