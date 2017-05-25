SOA University students stage protest over fake placement

Bhubaneswar: Student unrest gripped the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University campus here on Wednesday after a fake placement issue came to the fore on Tuesday.

The irate students, who had returned being disappointed from a Gurgaon company as the appointment letters issued to join the firm were fake, staged protest in the varsity campus along with their parents.

Even as the university lodged a police complaint against the Delhi-based consultancy firm which had conducted the fake recruitment drives, the placement officer of the varsity resigned.

The consultancy firm had provided offer letters to over 40 students on behalf of nine companies.

The students demanded that the university immediately arrange for their placement since it concerned their career. The SOA University has already offered stipend and free higher education to the duped students as a damage control measure.