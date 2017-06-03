SOA placement scam: Arrested consultant alleges varsity authorities behind fake placement

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police today derived some shocking revelations regarding the fake placement scam from the arrested consultant Manas Nayak during interrogation which would probably land SOA authorities in trouble.

In his statement, Manas stated that he coordinated with the ITER College authorities for carrying out the campus selection in return of his appointment at the SOA University.

Talking to mediapersons, Manas alleged that Placement Dean Rajkumar Hota insisted him to provide links of consultancy firms and hiring the fraudsters to conduct the placement drive. Hota allegedly came in contact with him some 6 to 7 months back and lured him promising him a job at the varsity if he succeeds to fulfil the job entrusted to him, he added.

I am not guilty, he claimed by saying, he didn’t take any money for referring the institution to companies and had not played role of a mediator in scam.

Police Commissioner YB Khurania stated that a big racket was involved in the placement scam; some of them have been traced so far on the basis of preliminary investigation.

Worth mentioning here, Manas was arrested by the police from Puri on Friday.

SOA University’ placement cell dean Hota was arrested on May 26 following allegations that several students of ITER had fallen victims to the fake placements conducted under his supervision.