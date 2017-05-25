Twin City

SOA placement row: Students intensify stir, sit on hunger strike

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
SOA

Bhubaneswar: The student agitation at the SOA University’s ITER College has turned to a hunger strike today after students continued their stir for the second consecutive day.

“We have started fasting unto death as the authorities of the varsity are not pacifying the situation with assurance as per our demand despite of their job offers from campus placement turned out as a fake deal”, irate students told to media.

“The vice-chancellor is still apathetic towards the issue. He has not even discussed the matter with us yet”, they said.

Sources said the University authorities on Thursday have set a deadline asking the agitators to clarify their stance on the offer assured to be fulfilled by May 31.

The students demanded that the university immediately arrange for their placement since it concerned their career. The SOA University has already offered stipend and free higher education to the duped students as a damage control measure.

