SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested

Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising student unrest in SOA University’s ITER College here, the Commissionerate of Police has arrested the college Dean Rajkishore Hota today on charges of alleged involvement in the fake recruitment drive.

The student agitation at the ITER campus turned to a hunger strike and students intensified their stir by fasting unto death last night.

However, the varsity’s vice-chancellor is still playing dumb without intervening into matter of fake placement conducted by placement authorities, alleged a student.

“We have started fasting unto death as the authorities of the varsity are not pacifying the situation with assurance as per our demand despite of their job offers from campus placement turned out as a fake deal”, irate students told to media.