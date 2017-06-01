SOA acts ignorant over placement row, Founder files defamation suit against Pragativadi

Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to suppress the truth and dodging the blame of carrying out the fake placement drive by ITER College, a constituent under the SOA deemed University, Founder of SOA varsity has filed a defamation lawsuit against Odia daily Pragativadi.

SOA Founder Manoj Ranjan Nayak has lodged the defamation case alleging that the newspaper has furnished misinformation and distorted facts regarding the fake placement row.

At the very outset, the SOA authorities are however playing a blame game and acting ignorant of the recruitment scam that left more than 300 students’ in ‘No man’s land’.

Meanwhile, the Court of Senior Civil Judge, Bhubaneswar has accepted the defamation lawsuit.

Earlier, over 300 students, who were offered with job letters through campus selection, alleged the offer letters were bogus. The agitating students withdrew their demonstration on Friday morning after the SOA authorities reportedly assured them monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 and jobs within three months.