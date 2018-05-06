Snakebite emerges biggest disaster in state with 1,716 deaths during last 3 years

Bhubaneswar: Deaths due to snakebites have turned out as a major disaster which is rising alarmingly in the state. As many as 1,716 people have been killed due to snakebite in Odisha during last three years.

While the number of reported deaths due to different disasters during last three years was 4,689, snakebites claimed the highest number of them with about 37 per cent.

Keeping in view of the alarming rate of snakebite deaths, the State Government has declared it as a ‘State Specific Disaster’ (SSD) and compensation of Rs 4 lakh is paid to the next of kin of the deceased, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

The snakebite victims are mostly farmers, poor men and women in villages. The State Government has declared it as an SSD. The Union Government is not extending any help to the victims’ families. This is because snakebite is not listed in State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) prepared by the Government of India.

According to the latest analysis, 1,716 people lost their lives due to snakebite in 282 blocks of all 30 districts during 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18. Of them, Balasore stands at the 1st position with 164 deaths followed by Ganjam with 147, 145 both in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj and 114 in Bhadrak district.

In case of blocks, the highest 33 deaths occurred in Basta of Baleswar district followed by 28 in Chandbali in Bhadrak and 26 in Gondia in Dhenkanal district.

According to timing, most of the snakebites took place during May to October. Out of the total 1,716 deaths during last three years, 1,464 deaths, which are about 85 per cent, occurred during these six months. The highest number of deaths were reported in July (314), followed by August (306), June (281), September (253), May (156) and October (154). “This shows snakebite deaths have a definite correlation with rain and flood,” said a concerned official. In fact, monsoon is the hatching season for snakes, which look for damp places in households.

Officials said 97 per cent of the victims are rural residents while 77 per cent of the deaths happen outside health facilities.