Smriti Irani fake degree row: Delhi HC asks for records

New Delhi: A case against union minister Smriti Irani accusing her of misrepresenting her education qualifications may not be over yet.
The Delhi High Court has today asked for all records on the case to be handed to it.
A lower court in Delhi had last year dismissed the case, filed by a man called Ahmed Khan.
Khan has challenged that verdict in the High Court. He has accused that Irani, of claiming to be a graduate in her election papers though she did not apparently finish her Bachelor of Commerce course being pursued by correspondence.
He has also accused Irani of making contradictory statements about her education in affidavits that she filed while contesting different elections between 2004 and 2014.
Smriti Irani, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, was Education Minister when the case was first filed.
Both the Election Commission and Delhi University have said Irani’s graduation degree cannot be traced.