Smoke alarm: AI flight to Bhubaneswar makes emergency landing at Mumbai

Bhubaneswar: A Bhubaneswar-bound Air India flight from Mumbai with 155 passengers on board returned being airborne after 35 minutes of takeoff when the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit on Monday.

The emanating smoke from the cockpit, forced the pilot to make an emergency landing at Mumbai, 40 minutes after its takeoff.

The aircraft had taken off from Mumbai at 2 pm. However the aircraft reportedly developed a glitch mid-air at about 2.40 pm prompting the pilot to return to base and make emergency landing.

Airline sources said the aircraft had been taken to a remote bay where Air India’s engineers would examine it. Preparations were on to accommodate the passengers on to another flight for Bhubaneswar.