Smart traffic enforcement soon to become effective in City

Bhubaneswar: Habitual traffic violators beware! A routine traffic violation across the city might put you in deep trouble with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) planning to implement the Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS) and Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) including the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to automatically catch and penalise the traffic violators across the city.

The system, which has been placed on gantry-like platforms at locations across the city, has started functioning and trial runs have already started. This Smart monitoring of the traffic violations through the ANPR-based system will help in efficient monitoring of vehicles across the city.

Till date, while Seven RLVDS have been in place at Rupali Square, Kalpana Square, Airport Square, Nicco Park Square, Power House Square, Kalinga Hospital Square and Patia Square, at another 8-10 intersections RLVDS are going to be set up.

Similarly, total Six SVDS have been implemented so far at between AG and Capital Hospital Square, near Sainik School Square, near Baramunda on NH-16, Near Jaydev Vihar on NH-16, near Vani Vihar on Nh-16 and near Raghunathpur. There is a plan to have three to four more locations to be added in near future.

In order to make people aware about the traffic rules and do other important announcements on road for the commuters Public Address System (PAS) has already been installed at Seven intersections i.e. Rupali Square, Kalpana Square, Airport Square, Nicco Park Square, Power House Square, Kalinga Hospital Square and Patia Square.

Similarly, in order to detect and display speed on different city roads Radar Speed Signs (RSS) are also being placed at 10 locations across the city. The locations include: Shishu Bhawan Square, New Forest Park to Airport, Airport to Airport Square, Capital Hospital to AG Square, Power House to Governor House, Power House to Kalinga Stadium – The World, Maharshi College Square to Satya Nagar, Rasool Garh to Vani Vihar, Jaydev Vihar to CRPF and Barmunda to Khandagiri.

According to sources, the violators of the enforcement would be issued “Smart Challans’’ which they have to pay for the violations they made during the wrong driving. The ANPR will enable the violators to be given the penalty through the automatically generated “e-Challans’’ which, on the other hand, will aware people to become Smart and obey traffic rules as good citizens of the Temple City, which during the Smart City Challenge has topped the list to become the Top City among the 100 aspirants.

“The RLVDS, SVDS and Radar Speed Signs are going to transform the city traffic in near future. We urge people to obey traffic rules religiously so that in near future they can save themselves from the `Smart Challans’. This is also likely to increase the road safety standards as high speed often leads to fatality on city roads,’’ said BSCL Managing Director Dr. Krishan Kumar.

Red Light Violation Detection System

Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) System is a mass surveillance system that automatically captures the Image of vehicle violating the traffic rules. The system takes input from traffic signal system and starts capturing red light violation as soon as traffic signal turns red. RLVD system automatically captures images of vehicle from backside with license plate numbers and performs OCR (optical character recognition) on images to read the license plates on vehicles. RLVD continuously monitors the traffic signal, and camera is itself triggered by any vehicle passing over the stoplines at specified time after signal has turned red. This system is integrated with Vahan Database for automatic generation of e-challan. E-challan Alerts are typically sent by mail or SMS to the owners of violating vehicles, based on review of photographic evidence at the Bhubaneswar Operations Center (BOC).

Speed Violation Detection System

Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) is a state-of-the-art video-based speed violation detection system which determines the vehicular speed by calculating the time between the multiple frames of the vehicle and captures image of the number plate of the violating vehicle. System can give the average speed of the vehicle between the two reference points. System can be used for hot-listed/stolen and wanted vehicles tracking and monitoring. This system is integrated with Vahan Database for automatic generation of e-challan. E-challan Alerts are typically sent by mail or SMS to the owners of violating vehicles, based on review of photographic evidence at BOC.

Public Addressing System

Public Addressing System (PAS) is an electronic sound amplification and dissemination system with a microphone, amplifier and loudspeakers, used to allow a person/authority to address a large public, for example announcements of movements at large and noisy air and rail terminals, traffic intersections, etc. PAS are commonly used as part of an emergency communication system for dissemination of information and advisory messages. Pre-recorded messages can also be played through PAS such as traffic advisory messages.

Radar Speed Signs

Radar Speed Signs are part of traffic calming devices which are also known as driver feedback signs designed to alert driver on their speed. They are being used for slowing the speeding drivers and maintain safe speeds along the corridors in the city.