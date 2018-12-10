Smart Janpath becomes hangout zone for all

Bhubaneswar: The Smart Janpath Project along the Vani Vihar and Sishu Bhawan Square corridor has metamorphosed into a safe, admirable and enjoyable place for friends, families, students and kids.

The places from Ekamra Plaza near Sishu Bhawan Square up to the Master Canteen Square where the I Love Bhubaneswar Plaza is under development, people have started experiencing the beautiful lighting and ambiance. Families and friends in groups are coming in large numbers just to hang around, take selfies and capture the wonderful moments together.

Tulika Panda, a young entrepreneur and mother said, “Since my childhood days I am here in the city, but the way the Janpath transformation is happening, I am really fortunate to see the vibrant change’’

Devi Prasad Patra a consultant with a state government project in the city, was of the opinion that the city has suddenly become a beautiful, happening and vibrant urban space and the lights, landscaping and beautification have added to its charm.

Ipsita Mishra, a homemaker of the Old Town area in the city said “the gateway to the Old City near the Ekamra Plaza might have become a sought-after selfie zone, but it beautifully represents the combination of the Old and new at the beginning of the Smart Janpath. I wish the wonderful work would make the entire Sishu Bhawan-Vani Vihar stretch colourful in near future.