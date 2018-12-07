Smart ideas under City Changer Lab get awards

Bhubaneswar: Smart students from the Smart City-in-making, who participated in the City Changer Lab last September, were awarded today for their innovative ideas.

The students who were felicitated today Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena for their innovative ideas/proposals included the students from CV Raman Group of Institutions, CET, Centurion University and Astha School of Management.

A total of six proposals were short-listed for the felicitation. The winners were given a trophy, Certificate of Merit and Rs 12,000. The ideas that were appreciated included projects that addressed issues like ‘Women Safety’, “Smart stick for blind people’’, “Grid tied solar energy’’, “Bio-degradable bio plastic’’, “Smart Security System’’ and “Biodegradable Plate’’.

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and BMC are working in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to strengthen the social components of the smart city. These programs are being implemented at the level of educational institutions of Bhubaneswar and slums of BTCD area, i.e. the area which is being developed as Smart City under Area Based Development (ABD) plan.

In the educational institutes, City Changer Lab was organised in the month of September wherein the students shared their ideas, innovations, and proposals to improve urban living.

This year the colleges were shared the following three themes and proposals were invited from the students. The themes included – Sustainable Energy with a focus on Conservation, Beat Plastic Pollution and use of technology for addressing safety and security concerns. A total of 23 proposals were received from the students.