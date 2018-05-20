Smart file management system: BSCL starts E-Office pilot project

Bhubaneswar: In another way towards Smart office management, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has announced the successful pilot project of E-Office. BSCL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) R. Vineel Krishna inaugurated the E-Office at BSCL office in Bhubaneswar recently.

As a mark to commemorate the occasion few files movement were also done in the E-Office as part of Go-Live process. E-Office completely automates file and correspondence (DAK) movement from creation to archival of files and correspondence. All decisions can be captured in the file itself and remain intact throughout the lifetime of the file.

The e-office implemented will provide following benefits to BSCL:

Paperless office and reduced manual handoffs will lead to higher efficiency in administration. As the conventional files consume papers and indirectly consume plant, this E-Office initiative will be a green initiative as it would help in conserving natural ecosystem.

Leveraging mobility, correspondences are made more accessible, and officials are empowered to enhance efficiency. This, in a way would always ensure faster movement of the files as the system could be monitored and the brakes could be addressed and guided to ensure the smooth move.

Streamlining of processes across departments/ agencies will reduce the time taken to move files from department to department. Ultimately E-Office will result in better inter-departmental coordination and cooperation.

System-defined escalation matrix or the flow of the file from the initiator to the different levels of the office could be a matter of easy monitoring through E-Office process. Similarly, alerts, notifications, and auto reminders to facilitate faster execution and timely responses during the usual movement of the files could also be very easy to follow through this mechanism.

Last, but not the least, anytime-anywhere secured access to information through E-Office will definitely foster better collaboration and smarter decision-making as the Bhubaneswar Smart City Proposal has always proposed in its mandate to use technology for growth and smooth decision-making. E-Office in other words, would be a Smart-tool to reshape the traditional file management system inside the BSCL office framework.