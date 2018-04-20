International

Small plane crashes in Pennsylvania, killing two people

Williamsburg: At least 2 people were killed in a small plane crash in central Pennsylvania. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine aircraft crashed around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in a residential area in Williamsburg, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Altoona.

The plane had taken off in Lancaster and was originally bound for South Bend, Indiana, but was diverted to the Altoona airport.

The Blair County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that two people died, but has not released their identities. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

