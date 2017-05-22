Slum dwellers say no to open defecation

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to make the capital city smarter, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has added a new chapter to its achievements by making Kalinga slum under ward no. 53 in Bapuji Nagar here free from open defecation practice.

For the first time, Kalinga slum of the city has been successfully converted to Open Defecation Free (ODF) as per the target set by BPCL.

During the process of the campaign for making the area ODF citizen groups and individuals contributed a lot by motivating people and fellow slum dwellers to make the cleanliness dream possible and to make Bhubaneswar free from open defecation.

All 24 slums in BTCD area are being targeted for ODF. They have nearly done so in Kathagola Basti and Kalinga Basti. These 24 slums spread over four wards i.e. Ward No. 30, 34, 41 and 53. Both Kathagola Basti and Kalinga Basti fall under Ward No. 53. Today, Feedback Foundation along with officials of the BSCL conducted a cleanliness drive in Birsa Munda slum 1 under Ward No. 30 in Sahid Nagar.