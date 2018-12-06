Slain police officer’s family meets UP CM

Lucknow: The family of slain Inspector Subodh Singh met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Thursday.

Singh had died after being attacked by an irate mob protesting over cow slaughter in Bulandshahr. Adityanath had earlier announced Rs 40 lakh as compensation and a government job for the family members of the slain inspector.

Briefing on the meeting, Uttar Pradesh DGP said chief minister has ordered a high-level probe into the unfortunate incident.

He said the chief minister listened to the family members ‘carefully’ and offered his deep condolences. Adityanath said the police force is like a family and added that it was the duty of his government to take care of them.

The DGP said the chief minister has assured the family that the loan taken for the education of the children will be redeemed.