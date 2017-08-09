PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

SL navy arrests 49 Tamil fishermen; CM Palaniswami writes to PM Modi

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 49 fishermen from Tamil Nadu after firing in the air, prompting Chief Minister K Palaniswami to shoot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stating that the action was “totally unacceptable”.

In the letter to Modi, Palaniswami alleged that in a series of incidents that occurred on Tuesday, “the Sri Lankan Navy terrorised Tamil Nadu fishermen by ramming the boats with armoured naval vessels and arrested 49 fishermen in 12 fishing boats”.

The arrested fishermen, belonging to Pudukottai and Jagadapattinam districts, were taken to Kangesanthurai by the navy personnel, as per sources.

