SJTA bans smartphones on Jagannath Temple premises from Jan 1

Puri: The Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to impose complete ban on the entry of smartphones inside Shri Jagannath Temple premises from January 1, 2018 to check taking pictures of the temple premises.

The decision came after pictures of the Shri Mandir went viral on social media leading police action against the violator.

The rule implies to everyone including the servitors, politicians, ministers and bureaucrats. However, persons who are entitled to carry a mobile phone inside the temple can carry a phone without camera or internet facilities.

Meanwhile, the SJTA, which has planned to introduce Closed User Groups (CUG) system for the servitors, has also launched counters for selling mobile phones having a logo of SJTA and RFID tag which do not have camera or internet access.

Notably, on 17 December the temple administration had decided to set up hoardings around the temple to create awareness about ‘photography ban’ on the premises and electronic display boards on Puri-Bhubaneswar road.