Sixth phase Panchayat polls ends peacefully In J&K

Jammu/Srinagar: The sixth phase Panchayat polls ended peacefully on Saturday. The election was held under heavy security cover, officials said.

There was a massive turn out in a re-poll held in Kupwara district where 81.9 per cent votes were cast. In the Jammu division, 83.7 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

The overall voter turnout of the state was 76.2 per cent.

At least of 771 polling stations were declared as hypersensitive as the authorities were apprehending poll related violence.

In the fifth phase on November 29, the state witnessed a polling percentage of 71.1 per cent. The fourth phase on November 27, 71.3 per cent polling was recorded.

The third phase held on November 23 registered 75.2 per cent, while 71.1 per cent was recorded in the second phase on November 20.