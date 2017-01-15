Six youths critical after gunshots from other group in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a horrific repercussion of group flare up, six youths have been seriously injured after some unidentified miscreants fired gunshots at them in Nayagarh’s Odagaon here on Sunday.

As per sources, the incident occurred nearby Raghunath temple in the Odagaon area of the district when some bike borne assailants fired shots at the youths seated there.

After firing bullets while three of them were trying to flee the spot the locals took them under control and have handed over to the police.

The six injured youths in critical condition have been admitted to Nayagarh Hospital.

Sources claimed that the incident is an outpouring of past enmity between the two groups.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a complaint and initiated investigations into the incident.