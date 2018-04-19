National

Six-year-old raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
rape

Siddharthnagar: After the Kathua and Unnao cases, another rape case came to light on Thursday involving a six-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a villager in Siddharthnagar area when she stepped out of her house to watch a ‘Baraat’ procession. The accused lured the girl into the fields and raped her. She was found lying unconscious out of the village. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, police has arrested the culprit who executed the act. This comes amid an outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, that have taken the country by a storm.

