Headlines

Six more sheep die in mysterious animal attack in Niali

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Niali

Cuttack: A mysterious animal again wreaked havoc in Niali block of Cuttack district on Monday night as after six sheep were found dead at Dahijang village under Bilasuni panchayat.

The carcasses of the sheep were found in the cattle shed of a villager, Uday Bhoi in the village. Reportedly, Bhoi who had earlier lost four sheep in the animal attack, found the sheep dead in pools of blood when he went to the shed in the morning. Pugmarks of the predator were also spotted in the shed.

On being informed, forest officials and veterinary teams rushed to the spot and examined the sheep carcasses. They also collected the footages of the CCTV installed near the village and examined those to gather information on the mysterious predator.

More than 60 sheep have been killed by the predator so far in Niali and neighbouring Kantapada block after the attacks resurfaced in the district in November.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

T20 T20
2.0K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Delhi Delhi
1.3K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
975
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top