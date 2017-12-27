Six more sheep die in mysterious animal attack in Niali

Cuttack: A mysterious animal again wreaked havoc in Niali block of Cuttack district on Monday night as after six sheep were found dead at Dahijang village under Bilasuni panchayat.

The carcasses of the sheep were found in the cattle shed of a villager, Uday Bhoi in the village. Reportedly, Bhoi who had earlier lost four sheep in the animal attack, found the sheep dead in pools of blood when he went to the shed in the morning. Pugmarks of the predator were also spotted in the shed.

On being informed, forest officials and veterinary teams rushed to the spot and examined the sheep carcasses. They also collected the footages of the CCTV installed near the village and examined those to gather information on the mysterious predator.

More than 60 sheep have been killed by the predator so far in Niali and neighbouring Kantapada block after the attacks resurfaced in the district in November.