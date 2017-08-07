Six sacked TMC legislators from Tripura join BJP

New Delhi: Six Trinamool Congres (TMC) legislators, who had been axed from the party last month, were formally inducted into the BJP on Monday, sources said.
MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Kumar Saha, Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl, Biswa Bandhu Sen, Pranjit Singh and Dilip Sarkar joined the saffron party at a public meeting in Agartala in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state party President Biplab Deb, party general secretary Ram Madhab and others earlier in the day.
The former TMC members had met BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday before joining the party.
These six MLAs had resigned from the Congress and joined the TMC protesting against the Congress’ electoral alliance with the CPI-M ahead of the 2016 West Bengal assembly election.
Then, on July 3, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee had said that the party will have no relations with the six Tripura MLAs.
Led by former Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Sudip Roy Barman, the six TMC legislators had voted for the NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on July 17.
They had announced that they would not vote for a candidate in the presidential poll who was supported by CPI-M. Following this, they were sacked from the TMC.